Granny Makes Ugly Christmas Sweaters Inspired by Frisky Reindeers in Her Neighborhood

A London grandmother has created a line of ugly sweaters that show reindeers humping. Jen Barrett got the idea for her line from watching the reindeers near her home. She tells the Daily Mirror, ”We live in a rural location and were inspired by the animals we see in the fields near here. We know reindeer designs are popular at Christmas so we decided to go for something along those lines, but just a little bit different. We hope they will be very popular.”

Jen’s grandson Ben helped her and says, ”The results were impressive and created a stir at festive events in the local village. I thought it would be a good idea to keep up the family Christmas tradition and try to take it a bit further. I founded a company called Woopwoo Christmas Jumpers. The designs include the cheeky reindeer Christmas jumper, which has proved very popular online already. Other designs feature more common Christmas characters such as Rudolph, Christmas trees and snowmen.”

