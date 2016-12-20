MoonPie Over Mobile

Come be part of the celebration that begins with the cutting of the world’s largest edible MoonPie, followed by a second-line parade led by the Excelsior Band. Everyone is encouraged to decorate an umbrella Mardi Gras style and participate in the second line down Royal Street to Bienville Square.

Come early and watch the College Football Championship evening playoff game televised live from the stage located off Bienville Square.

.38 SPECIAL will take the stage to sing and dance until the MoonPie drops at midnight! A Grand Celebration to help ring in the New Year!!!!

For more information, CLICK HERE