Dobbey The Red Nosed Reindeer!

Gordon Elliott is not Santa Claus, but does take his reindeer with him everywhere he goes. The Londoner has raised Dobbey since he was a baby and now, he acts more like a pet dog than a wild animal. Gordon says, “We developed a strong bond and now he will follow me round just like a dog. We get lots of people staring. I guess a reindeer is a bit of a strange sight wandering around the town center. It’s a bit of a squeeze getting him into the cab. I open the door and he just jumps in. I put him on a lead and take him for walks down the high street and we go to the burger bar or the pub.”

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/3900439/Man-takes-pet-reindeer-for-bus-ride-to-pub.html