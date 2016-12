TAREK and CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA from the HGTV show “Flip or Flop” announced that they’re splitting up, right after TMZ posted a story about an incident with a gun at their house back in May. They called that a misunderstanding, and said they’re going to continue doing the show together.

But a source says that they will film a few new episodes to fulfill the contract and “The show will end after that.”

http://www.eonline.com/news/816889/flip-or-flop-scheduled-to-end-in-2017-for-now-at-least