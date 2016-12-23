Actress Carrie Fisher Had A Major Heart Attack During An International Flight

Carrie Fisher who’s most notable role was Princess Lea in Star Wars reportedly has suffered a massive heart attack while aboard an airplane. Fisher who is 60-year-old was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. Reports are the people on board administered CPR,

TMZ reports. Fisher was then rushed to a nearby hospital after the plane landed in L.A. just after noon.

United Airlines (the airline that Fisher was aboard) released a statement: “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities,”

http://www.tmz.com/2016/12/23/carrie-fisher-heart-attack-plane/