Avril Lavigne Defends Her Ex Chad Kroeger After Mark Zuckerberg Disses Nickelback

Posted on

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted video about his new A.I. system he’s developed and in the video takes a jab a Nickelback.  Well Avril Lavigne took offense and went to Twitter to voice her displeasure.  Avril ex wife of Nickelback leadsinger Chad Kroeger posted this rant to Mark:

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” Lavigne tweeted Thursday. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

Playlist

Concert Calendar

Headlines