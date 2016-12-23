Avril Lavigne Defends Her Ex Chad Kroeger After Mark Zuckerberg Disses Nickelback

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted video about his new A.I. system he’s developed and in the video takes a jab a Nickelback. Well Avril Lavigne took offense and went to Twitter to voice her displeasure. Avril ex wife of Nickelback leadsinger Chad Kroeger posted this rant to Mark:

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” Lavigne tweeted Thursday. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”