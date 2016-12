Cam made Austin Deckard’s year with a visit in the hospital as he’s suffering from a severe heart condition. Austin got a big hug from Cam and in addition he also presented a $30,000 check to help the children at North Carolina’s Barrington Academic Center earlier this month.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016