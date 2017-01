This pic of rumored boyfriend and back-up dancer Sam Asghari popped up on Britney’s insta account with the caption “Happy New Year”… the couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” video and have been cozy ever since. A number of people spotted them ringing in the new year at LA hotspot “Catch LA” and even sharing a midnight kiss!

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

See shirtless pics of Sam Asghari here: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/02/entertainment/britney-spears-dating-sam-asghari/