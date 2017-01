Two men wearing Donald Trump masks recently began boxing one another inside a Lowe’s store in Richmond, Virginia. Store managers called the police because the boxers were scaring customers. Some customers began chanting ”Donald Trump, Donald Trump.” At one point, the men fell and knocked over some merchandise. No arrests were made

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/04/witnesses-men-wearing-trump-masks-duked-it-out-in-lowes.html