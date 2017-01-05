Carrie Fisher Fans Started a Petition To Make Princess Lea a Disney Princess

Carrie Fisher’s fans have started a change.org petition to get Disney to make Princess Leia an official Disney princess.

The petition reads: “After the tragic lose [sic] of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.”

Over 35,000 people have signed the petition. https://www.change.org/p/the-walt-disney-company-make-leia-an-official-disney-princess