David Spade Hospitalized After Being Involved in a Major 3-Car Accident

David Spade was taken to the hospital the other day after being involved in a three-car accident that totaled his Range Rover. David was on his way to dinner when he made a left turn and was struck by an oncoming car that was trying to beat a yellow light.

A source tells US Weekly: “David was released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises but seems fine and is resting at home now.” Phew! See the pics of his totaled Range Rover here: http://www.tmz.com/2017/01/05/david-spade-car-accident/