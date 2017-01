A guy in upstate New York was arrested for drunk driving last week, and over the weekend, he went around buying up 1,000 copies of the local paper so people wouldn’t find out. Cost him $1250 bucks!!! But because he did that . . . now his story is going viral everywhere! http://www.newyorkupstate.com/finger-lakes/2017/01/reporter_upstate_ny_man_buys_more_than_900_newspapers_to_hide_dwi_charge.html