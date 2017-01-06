Is Megyn Kelly Replacing Savannah Guthrie on “Today”

The “New York Post” claims MEGYN KELLY’s gig at NBC includes her being groomed to take over for SAVANNAH GUTHRIE on the “Today” show. But that probably isn’t happening. Savannah just signed a new five-year deal with “Today”, and a rep for the show said, quote, “No, Megyn is not being ‘groomed’ . . . the senior leadership of NBC News expects to be long-retired and sleeping in while Savannah is still rising early and anchoring ‘Today’.”

Savannah isn’t on “Today” right now because she’s on maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Fox News has given Tucker Carlson Megyn’s old timeslot . . . and Tucker’s old timeslot is going to Martha MacCallum, who’s hosting a show about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office