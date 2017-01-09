The Snow Park in Georgia Was Closed This Weekend . . . Because of Snow?

There’s a park just outside of Atlanta at Snow Mountain where people go for sledding, tubing, and building snowmen. But since Georgia doesn’t exactly have a snowy climate, they have to make their own fake snow. That was a problem this weekend though, when there was ACTUAL snow . . . and they didn’t know how to handle it. So Snow Mountain had to CLOSE on Saturday because of the real snow.

When they posted the announcement on their Facebook page, they said, quote, “Yes, we are aware of the irony.” https://www.facebook.com/stonemountainpark/posts/10154228755327844:0