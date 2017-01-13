Two Catty Australian News Anchors Fight Over the Fact That They’re Both Wearing WHITE

There’s a video online of two female Australian news anchors arguing, because they’re both wearing white. It was before their segment aired, and it got a little awkward. But when they got on air, they were super-friendly to each other. (Their guest was also wearing white, and they had the screen split in three so that all of them were side-by-side.)

who knew that watching two women fight over the fact they're all wearing white would be so amazing pic.twitter.com/vr0w7RmfET — G💰 (@oneofthosefaces) January 12, 2017