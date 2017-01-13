Two Catty Australian News Anchors Fight Over the Fact That They’re Both Wearing WHITE

There’s a video online of two female Australian news anchors arguing, because they’re both wearing white.  It was before their segment aired, and it got a little awkward.  But when they got on air, they were super-friendly to each other.  (Their guest was also wearing white, and they had the screen split in three so that all of them were side-by-side.)

