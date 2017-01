A woman from Township, Ohio called 911 after her garage and house exploded into flames! She ran from room to room waking her children. The mom said, “Its exploding, the whole garage is on fire now. I cannot believe this is happening again.” The caller says her family lost everything in a fire 5 years ago. All 5 adults and 4 children were able to escape.

