George Clooney’s Wife Amal is Pregnant with Twins

A source says: “Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl. When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot. He’s gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad. He’s been doting on Amal’s every need and talking to her belly. He’s also having a blast coming up with baby names.”

