After a Massive Manhunt For a Missing Alabama Hunter Turns Out He Was in Jail For Public Intoxication

A 51-year-old guy named Randy Holt from Hartselle, Alabama went hunting on Monday around noon . . . and never came home. At 9:00 P.M., his family called 911 and reported him missing, and a massive manhunt was ON. The sheriff’s department and fire department went looking for him, and they even got a low-flying helicopter and some search dogs to try to help track him down.

But the cops eventually realized they knew exactly where Randy was . . . they’d arrested him for public intoxication around 2:00 P.M. when someone had called to report him sitting on a rock with no pants on. Apparently he was too drunk to alert his family, so during the entire manhunt he was just sitting in jail, oblivious, and sobering up. SEE HIS MUGSHOT HERE: http://www.al.com/news/huntsville/index.ssf/2017/01/reportedly_missing_man_found_s.html