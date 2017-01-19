“Will & Grace” Is Officially Coming Back But NOT “The Office”

There’s been talk about a “Will & Grace” revival since last September, when the cast reunited for a 10-minute election-related episode. Now, it’s official. NBC is bringing the show back for another season, with all four stars . . . Eric McCormack, Debra Messing,Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally. The original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are also in the fold. For now, it’s just billed as a single 10-episode “limited run,” but of course it’s possible that it could continue. It’s too early to say when it will premiere, but it sounds like it’s in the running to make NBC’s fall schedule later this year.

After NBC confirmed that “Will & Grace” was being revived, STEVE CARELL Tweeted, quote, “Breaking News: ‘The Office’ returning to NBC.” But then he sent out another saying, “Wait, sorry. I meant ‘Will & Grace’. (Typo).” Some overly-sensitive “Office” fans were really upset about being punked . . . but there was only six minutes in-between Steve’s Tweets. And really, if you jump into the deep-end within the first six minutes of seeing something on Twitter, you deserve to have your Internet privileges revoked.

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017