Police Link a Toothless Woman to a Car Theft When They Find Her Dentures Inside

This woman was just one tube of Super Poligrip away from freedom. 31-year-old Lindsey Stanley-McShane of Lady Lake, Florida stole a Kia on Friday. Eventually she pulled over and got out . . . and she started trying to break into people’s homes until the cops showed up. They realized the Kia was stolen and they asked Lindsey if she’d taken it, but she said no. And that’s when the cops realized she didn’t have any TEETH . . . and they found her DENTURES inside the stolen car!!!

She was arrested . . . and since she seemed like she was on drugs, they took her to the hospital. SEE HER TOOTHLESS MUGSHOT HERE: http://www.dailycommercial.com/news/20170117/woman-linked-to-theft-of-car-after-teeth-found-inside