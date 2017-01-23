2017 Razzie Nominations Are Out! They Honor the Worst in Film

WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
SEE THE WHOLE LIST HERE: http://ew.com/awards/2017/01/23/razzies-2017-nominations-list/