2017 Razzie Nominations Are Out! They Honor the Worst in Film

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

SEE THE WHOLE LIST HERE: http://ew.com/awards/2017/01/23/razzies-2017-nominations-list/