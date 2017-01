JUSTIN BIEBER and THE WEEKND were both pretty big last year . . . but apparently they won’t be collaborating any time soon, because Justin isn’t a fan. The paparazzi asked Justin what he thought of The Weeknd, and he said, quote, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song . . . that [stuff] is whack.” That attitude isn’t surprising, since The Weeknd has been hooking up with Justin’s ex SELENA GOMEZ.

