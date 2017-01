MADONNA dropped some F-bombs at Saturday’s Women’s March in D.C., and also talked about how she’d thought about blowing up the White House. But she added, quote, “I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair . . . I choose love”

(WARNING!!! The profanity is uncensored. Here’s video. The F-bombs come at 1:12, 3:15, and 3:25. And check out pictures and videos of other celebrities at the Marches here.)