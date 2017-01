Lifetime TV has released a trailer for the Britney Spears biopic “Britney Ever After.” The movie, due out Saturday, February 18th, features a Britney look-alike, and is supposed to be raunchy, yet true to Britney’s life. Yeah, raunchy sounds right.

You can see in the following trailer that the movie will cover Britney’s melt-down where she shaved her head and then took an umbrella to then husband Kevin Federline’s car. Oh, Britney….I can’t wait.

Here’s a look at the trailer….