WABD wants to hang with you at your BIG GAME party and hook you up with a bunch of prizes, including a brand new 4K Ultra HD TV just for partying with us! If you’re having a party for the “Big Game,” and are cool with us hanging out with you for the first…… More
Starting Monday, January 16th, John Marty will count down the top 4 most requested songs on WABD. This is no normal countdown…you get to have complete control over the music! Every single day you’ll be asked to vote for your favorite songs on our website. Then, right before 4pm, we’ll get a message from our…… More